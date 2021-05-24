Opera San José Extends Run of One-Acts

Today Opera San José announced that it would extend the run of the three one-act operas in its Love & Secrets: A Domestic Trilogy program. Tickets are again available on a pay-what-you-can basis through a Web page that is set up for $15, $25, and $40 admission rates. Ticket-holders will then have 30 days of on-demand viewing access. Tickets will be sold until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 13. Further information will be available by calling 408-437-4450, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Monday, May 24, 2021
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment