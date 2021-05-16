SFGC to End Season at FORT MASON FLIX

Members of the San Francisco Girls Chorus in performance (from the Fort Mason Center event page for the program being discussed)
According to my records, the last performance given by the San Francisco Girls Chorus (SFGC) was the streamed presentation of its annual holiday concert, entitled Island Holiday, this past December. However, as was announced on this site yesterday, SFGC will share the stage at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) at the end of this month. They will be joined by SFCM instrumentalists for a large-scale realization of Music for Hard Times, conceived by Danny Clay working with the two musicians of The Living Earth Show, percussionist Andy Meyerson and guitarist Travis Andrews.
An excerpt from that streamed performance will then be repeated three times for presentation at FORT MASON FLIX, the series of programs presented in a drive-in setting. Those performances will mark the conclusion of SFGC’s 2020–2021 season. Music for Hard Times will be preceded by two world premiere performances of compositions commissioned by SFGC.
The first of these will be “The Line Between,” composed by SFGC alumna Cava Menzies. The performance will include a guest appearance by the vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, which is currently SFGC’s Virtual Artists-in-Residence. This will be followed by an excerpt from “The Future is Bright” by Chorus School Composer-in-Residence Susie Ibarra. The entire composition is scheduled for its official premiere during the 2021–2022 season.
The FORT MASON FLIX screenings will take place on Saturday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $45 per vehicle with a $60 rate for a vehicle with a tailgate or hatchback section. Tickets are being sold online through the Fort Mason Center event page.
