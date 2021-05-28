SFCMP to Present Vocal Program Next Month

SFCMP’s “poster” for its on STAGE program showing the contributing composers (from its Web page for ticket purchases)
Next month the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) will present the on STAGE event planned for the streamed offerings of its 50th season. The title of the program will be Voices in Reverberation; and Pamela Z, who has figured significantly in both the creation and the performance of adventurous vocal music, will join SFCMP as guest artist. She will present the “Breathing” movement from her Carbon Song Cycle, completed in 2013. She will also give the world premiere of a new composition written for her by Caroline Shaw. The title has not yet been announced, but the piece is being scored for clarinet, piano, viola, cello, and voice.
On the instrumental side, Amadeus Regucera, whose “IMY/ILY” was performed by Andy Meyerson to conclude this month’s in the COMMUNITY concert, will again be featured, this time in a performance of “Inexpressible v.2,” scored for flute violin, and cello. In addition violinist Hrabba Atladottir will play Andrew Norman’s solo composition “Sabina.” The program will conclude with a full-ensemble performance of John Adams’ “Son of Chamber Symphony.”
As with all other streamed offerings (including the free ones), tickets will be required. Acknowledgement of the ticket will include information for connecting to the streamed content. Streaming will be available on the date and time for each event as specified below, and content will be accessible for one month. General admission will be $15. However, there is a Pay What You Can rate, which has a minimum of $5, intended for the benefit of students, teachers, and those with limited financial resources. There will be a processing fee of $1.85 for all tickets. All ticket purchases will be processed through a single Web page. The one-month availability will begin when the program is premiered next month on Friday, June 18, at 8 p.m.
