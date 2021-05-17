Maxwell Quartet Will Conclude MAKM Season

The Maxwell Quartet performing in a woodland setting (from the Gallery Web page on their Web site)
Readers may recall that, this past February, Music at Kohl Mansion announced that, due to COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom, the concert prepared by the Maxwell Quartet would have to be delayed until June. The streaming of their program was rescheduled for Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 10, at 6 p.m. Violinists Colin Scobie and George Smith, violist Elliott Perks, and cellist Duncan Strachan had prepared a program of Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 106 quartet in G major and a selection of Scottish folk songs; and that will still be the offering for next month.
Because this is a virtual event, tickets are still available for both the Sunday and Thursday concerts. Admission is charged on a “household” basis; and the price is $20. A single event page, managed by Ovation, has been created for purchases for both of the performance dates. Tickets may also purchased by calling the MAKM Box Office at 650-762-1130. In addition, there will be the usual introductory material streamed 30 minutes before the concert begins.
No comments:
Post a Comment