Kutik to Debut as Soloist with Boston Civic

Violinist Yevgeny Kutik (photograph by Corey Hayes, courtesy of Jensen Artists)
Next month the Boston Civic Symphony, led by Music Director Francisco Noya, will host Russian-American violinist Yevgeny Kutik for his first appearance with the ensemble as concerto soloist. This will amount to a “bread-and-butter” debut, since the concerto selection will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 61 in D major. The program will also include the “Lyric for Strings” by George Walker, the first African American to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, awarded in 1996 for his “Lilacs.” The program will begin with Ottorino Respighi’s “retrospective suite,” The Birds, providing twentieth-century reflections on music from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries.
This program will be live-streamed through a YouTube Web page. There will be no charge for viewing, but donations will be appreciated. The orchestra has created a Web page for processing all donations. This site also includes hyperlinks for both the program book and background information about the artists. The performance will take place at noon (Pacific time) on Sunday, June 13.
