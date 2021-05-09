Music in Corrales to Stream Telegraph Quartet

The San Ysidro Church in Corrales, which would have hosted the Telegraph Quartet were it not for current lockdown conditions (from the Music in Corrales home page)
One week from this coming Saturday, Music in Corrales will host the latest virtual performance by the Telegraph Quartet of violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violist Pei-Ling Lin, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw. Corrales is located on the edge of the Albuquerque metropolitan area in New Mexico, but it is basically a village that maintains is own rural character. It launched its concert series in 1986, conceived as a way of preserving New Mexico’s vast musical and cultural heritage and a way to create a new one as well. The performances take place in San Ysidro Church, a one-story adobe building erected in 1868 with towers added in 1929.
Under pandemic conditions, the concerts have turned to videos recorded by the performers at a suitable location. As most readers probably know by now, Telegraph is based here in San Francisco, where it has given master classes for both the Collegiate and Pre-College divisions of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), as well as the Morrison Artist Series at San Francisco State University. The program they have planned for Music In Corrales will present relatively early ventures into quartet writing by two of the “Three Bs.” Specifically, they will begin with the first of Ludwig van Beethoven’s six Opus 18 quartets, written in the key of F major. This will be followed by second of Johannes Brahms’ two Opus 51 quartets, written in the key of A minor. This is the same program they prepared for their Faculty Artists Series recital at SFCM almost exactly a month ago from today (and it may well involve streaming the same video created for that offering).
This performance will begin streaming at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on Saturday, May 22; and the video will remain available through Sunday, May 30. This will be a ticketed performance with an unlimited (of course) number of tickets being sold for $15 apiece. Tickets are available for purchase through the event page for this program. This will require registration with an electronic mail address, to which will be sent a private YouTube link for viewing the performance.
