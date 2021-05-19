Piedmont Piano Company to Stream Sosa

Omar Sosa with his B-Bay Quartet (courtesy of Omar Sosa Music)
Just as we are beginning to emerge from the restrictions of pandemic conditions, I learned that the Piedmont Piano Company in Oakland has been hosting live-streamed performances through a series entitled THE SHOWROOM SESSIONS. The next installment in this series will take place tomorrow evening, and the featured pianist will be Omar Sosa. He will be performing with his B-Bay Quartet, whose other members are Josh Jones on drums, Sheldon Brown on saxophones, bass clarinet, and flute, and Ernesto Mazar Kindelán on bass.
The program will include a number of Sosa’s signature compositions, including “L3zero,” “My Three Notes,” “Light in the Sky,” and “Remember Monk.” He will also use to occasion to introduce several new pieces. The overall style is Latin with Cuban influences coming from Kindelán. Sosa will be playing on one of the concert grand pianos in the Piedmont showroom without adding any electronics, samplers, or other effects. Expect a program of straight-ahead Latin jazz.
The performance will begin at 5 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, May 20. Further information can be found on the Piedmont event page. This Web page also includes hyperlinks for live-streaming through both YouTube and Facebook. Since there will be no charge for admission, donations will be appreciated, payable through both PayPal and Venmo Web sites.
No comments:
Post a Comment