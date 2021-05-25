Same Lightning; Different Place

The Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz (from its Facebook Home page)
Those who missed the live-streamed performance from the Piedmont Piano Company in Oakland this past Thursday will have a second-chance opportunity. This coming Thursday jazz pianist Omar Sosa will be performing at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz. Once again he will lead his B-Bay Quartet, whose other members are Josh Jones on drums, Sheldon Brown on saxophones, bass clarinet, and flute, and Ernesto Mazar Kindelán on bass.
As far as I have been able to tell, the Santa Cruz program will be pretty much the same as the one performed in Oakland. That means that listeners can expect to hear a number of Sosa’s signature compositions, including “L3zero,” “My Three Notes,” “Light in the Sky,” and “Remember Monk.” He will also use the occasion to play some of his newer pieces that had been on the Oakland program. The overall style is Latin with Cuban influences coming from Kindelán.
This time the performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. Further information can be found on the Kuumbwa event page. This time, however, the performance will not be free. Registration will be required for $30. Those whose registration has been finalized will then receive information about how to attend the live-streamed performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment