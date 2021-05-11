Ridgecrest to Host Next Streamed Neave Recital

Neave Trio members Anna Williams, Eri Nakamura, and Mikhail Veselov (from their Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society event page)
The next opportunity to experience a streamed recital by the Neave Trio of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura will be this coming Sunday afternoon. This time the Faculty Ensemble-in-Residence at the Longy School of Music of Bard College will be hosted by the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society, located in Indian Wells Valley in northeastern Kern County, California. Those that have followed Neave’s activity on this site should know by now of their efforts to champion the music of women composers. The program they have prepared for Ridgecrest will present a “half-and-half” balance of women and men.
They will revisit Clara Schumann’s Opus 17 trio in G minor, given a streamed performance this past October. As was the case on that occasion, it will be paired with Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 8 (first) trio in C minor. The other woman composer will be Lili Boulanger, represented by “D’un matin de printemps” (of a spring morning), which they performed a little over a month ago at Longy. The remaining work on the program will be Mikhail Glinka’s “Trio Pathétique” in D minor, which was streamed as part of the ensemble’s Finding What is Lost program streamed this past December.
The Ridgecrest recital will begin at 4 p.m. this Sunday, May 16. Ticketing is being handled through a Brown Paper Tickets event page. General admission will be $30 with a $25 rate for seniors and $5 for both students and the military. (Ridgecrest is adjacent to the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.) After the purchase has been finalized, ticket-holders will be sent electronic mail providing instructions for watch the streamed performance.
