Vancouver Symphony to Stream World Premiere

VSO Principal Flute Christie Reside (courtesy of Morahan Arts and Media)
At the beginning of next month, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) will present the world premiere of a flute concerto by Vivian Fung. As a composer Fung has built up a catalog with prodigious diversity and premiere performances on a global scale. The title of her new concerto is “Storm Within;” and it was co-commissioned by VSO for the ensemble’s Principal Flute, Christie Reside. It was written during the fall and winter of 2020, when Fung was experiencing lockdown conditions in California, the state where she currently resides.
VSO has decided to live-stream the premiere performance of this concerto. That performance will begin a program entitled Sun and Storm, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on Friday, June 4. The remainder of the program will be devoted to Franz Schubert’s D. 485 (fifth) symphony in B-flat major. The conductor will be Tania Miller. This will be a ticketed performance, and VSO has created a Web page that summarizes the many different ways in which tickets may be purchased for different durations of time. Similarly, this concert has been assigned a Web page from which the performance will be streamed.
