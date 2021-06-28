A Physical/Digital Albany Consort Concert

Next month the Albany Consort’s All Star Band will present the next installment in its The Roaring 1720s series. They will perform at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church in Menlo Park, and an audience will be admitted for the occasion. However, those in San Francisco will be able to enjoy the performance through a livestream.
Program details have not yet been released. However, the two leading musicians of the group, harpsichordist Jonathan Salzedo and Marion Rubinstein on recorder, will be celebrating their wedding anniversary. Johann Sebastian Bach wrote three wedding cantatas; but the only one with a duet (which may, or may not have represented the bride and groom) is BWV 196, Der Herr denket an uns (the Lord is mindful of us), which also begins with an instrumental Sinfonia. The soprano and bass vocalists will also sing a duet by George Frideric Handel. The instrumental selections will include “Le Chaos,” the opening movement of Les Élémens (the elements), Jean-Féry Rebel’s musical depiction of the creation of the world. The ensemble will also play the Passacaglia movement that concludes Georg Muffat’s G major string sonata, the fifth composition included in his 1682 Armonico tributo collection.
This performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. There will be no advance tickets and no charge for admission. The hyperlink for streaming through YouTube will be posted on the “upcoming” Web page on the Albany Consort Web site. However, the concert has been planned as a fundraiser for the Arts at St. Bede’s concert series. Donations for this undertaking will appreciated; and the Web page for the series provides information about the four different levels of donation, along with hyperlinks for each of them. All amounts contributed in excess of $100 are tax-deductible.
