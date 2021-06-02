LCCE to Conclude Virtual Season This Monday

Readers probably know by now that the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) planned its 28th season of concerts as five programs, all taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday evenings and all accessed through streaming. The last of those programs, entitled Sonic Luxury, will take place this coming Monday (June 7) with one change to the program announced this past August. The program was originally scheduled to begin with the first piano quintet by Grażyna Bacewicz. However, due to major reprogramming of the March concert, Derek Bermel’s “Soul Garden,” a concerto for viola and string quartet, was dropped from the program, along with Richard Strauss’ “Metamorphosen,” scored for 23 solo strings.
LCCE musicians Jerome Simas, Anna Presler, Tanya Tomkins, and Eric Zivian (from the event page for this Monday’s concert)
The future of “Metamorphosen” has not yet been announced, but “Soul Garden” will replace the Bacewicz piano quintet this coming Monday. The soloist will be violist Kurt Rohde, performing with violinists Anna Presler and Phyllis Kamrin, violist Matilda Hofman, and cellists Leighton Fong and Tanya Tomkins. The other featured soloist will be clarinetist Jerome Simas. He will be joined by Presler, Rohde, Tomkins, and Eric Zivian on piano for a performance of Samuel Coleridge Taylor’s Opus 10 quintet in F-sharp minor. He will also be featured in a performance of Esa-Pekka Salonen’s “Nachtlieder,” again joined by Zivian at the piano. Zivian will also give a solo account of Clara Schumann’s Opus 20 set of variations on a theme by her husband Robert. Zivian’s performance is made possible by a generous grant from the Ross McKee Foundation.
As previously noted, this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7. There will be no charge for admission; but a donation of $25 will be appreciated (as well as manageable gifts of other amounts).
Donations are enabled through a DONATE hyperlink on the event page for this concert. There is also an RSVP HERE hyperlink. The RSVP is prerequisite for connecting to the video stream. Once it has been processed, electronic mail will be sent with the necessary details.
