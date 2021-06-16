Mandy Barnett’s Satisfying “Songbook” Album

courtesy of Play MPE
The beginning of this month saw the release of the eighth studio album recorded by torch singer Mandy Barnett. I have to confess that I tend to view torch singing as an endangered species, given how dependent it is on crystal-clear diction and a keen sense of pitch, both of which have been thrown into jeopardy by a barrage of serious misconceptions of the nature of “style.” Barnett’s new album, Every Star Above, makes it clear that torch singing is far from dead and may even appeal to at least a few of the new generation of vocalists and listeners.
The album was recorded prior to the COVID lockdown. All the sessions took place at the Ocean Way Studios in Nashville in the fall of 2019, and Barnett sang with a 60-piece orchestra. All ten of the tracks were taken from Billie Holiday’s 1958 Columbia album Lady in Satin. That album had twelve tracks, six on each side of an LP; and the tracks that were omitted were Matt Dennis’ “Violets for Your Furs” and Alec Wilder’s “I’ll Be Around.” Even Holiday’s most passionate admirers will probably admit that, when this album was recorded, her voice was a far cry from its peak, with pitch diction, and vocal quality taking their toll from those many years of alcohol and drug abuse. Thus, one way to approach Every Star Above is as a validation of Holiday’s tastes in music without any of her flaws in execution.
The use of the orchestra is, itself, a reflection on Lady in Satin. Leader Ray Ellis prepared all the arrangements with Holiday’s voice (including its own shortcomings) in mind. Barnett’s arranger was Sammy Nestico, who had his own reputation for impeccable craft. Sadly, Nestico never had the chance to listen to the release of Every Star Above because he died this past January 17 at the age of 96. Nevertheless, there are no “memorial clouds” hanging over this new album. There is only the precise engagement between Barnett and Nestico through which every syllable of the lyrics is given its due expressiveness.
This is an album that serves up no end of useful lessons for all vocalists, regardless of genre; and it also sets a standard for all listeners that enjoy any style of vocal music.
