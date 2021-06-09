PROTOTYPE to Stream Carmina Slovenica

courtesy of PROTOTYPE
At the beginning of this year, I wrote about the PROTOTYPE Opera | Theatre | Now Festival hosting the streaming of Pamela Z’s “Times3,” a site-specific sonic experience involving a text by Geoff Sobelle and music by Z. PROTOTYPE has now added a series of free digital streams entitled Opera | Theatre | X. These will involve live-streams available through a PROTOTYPE Web page at no charge for one showing only. No registration will be required.
Tomorrow PROTOTYPE will stream a performance by the vocal theatre company Carmina Slovenica, which specializes in an unconventional approach to choral storytelling, which takes place in a landscape of prerecorded sounds. The title of this performance is Toxic Psalms. A chorus of 30 young women embody a collective organism that reflects the human desire to merge. The performance channels ancient and modern humanities realized through a repertoire that invokes the Middle East, Pussy Riot, Africa, weapons, extinctions, contaminations, and abuses of religions. The texts have been extracted from the writings of Stanisław Lem, Hanne Blank, Svetlana Makarovič, Hafiz, Jean Luc Nancy, Karmina šilec, Ifigenija Zagoričnik, and Drago Jančar. The prerecorded sounds will be provided by Dean Santomieri, Marko Hatlak, Musica Cubicularis, Karmina šilec (the Director of the performance), Willi Bopp, Danilo Ženko, and the Big Band of the Slovenian Army Forces. A Web page has been created with a PDF file of the full program for the performance.
This performance will begin at 1 p.m. (Pacific time) tomorrow, Thursday, June 10, streamed by Vimeo at no charge through the aforementioned Web page.
