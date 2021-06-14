The Bleeding Edge: 6/14/2021

This week almost all of the events taking place on the Bleeding Edge are being presented by the Center for New Music. These include two live performances by the Rova Saxophone Quartet (Jon Raskin, baritone and alto; Bruce Ackley, soprano and tenor; Steve Adams, alto and sopranino; Larry Ochs, tenor and sopranino) taking place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, and at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 20. Sandwiched between these will be the next program consisting entirely of new works written by members of the Bay Area Chapter of the NACUSA (National Association of Composers of the United States of America). This will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
That leaves only one other event this week, which will be streamed from Stanford University’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA). This will be a performance by Thessia Machado, who will be streaming her content from New York City. She describes herself as “a visual/sound artist;” and her performances tend to include instruments of her own construction. Here is a statement of the nature of her work:
She creates circumstances in which to mine the matter of her pieces for their innate physical properties and the sonic and visual relationships that can arise from their interactions. In improvised and composed performed works, the ensemble of things is augmented by a dynamically responsive and intentionally unpredictable human element. Electronics are usually implicated.
This performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 18. It will be the latest installment in the CCRMA Quarantine Sessions series. The Web page for viewing the stream has not yet been created. In all likelihood, it will share the URL used for the last Quarantine Sessions program, which took place on Sunday, July 6. To be on the safe side, those planning to attend this performance are advised to navigate to the streaming site by way of the CCRMA home page. The performance is expected to last for one hour.
