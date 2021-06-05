SFCMP: Plans for Concluding 50th Season

At the end of last month this site announced the on STAGE event to be presented this month by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP). Following that performance, two more events will remain to complete the 50th season. Like the on STAGE offering, these final programs will be available for streaming over the course of a month.
The first of these will be the 50th Anniversary Concert, which will highlight the solo and chamber music artistry of players from SFCMP’s roster of virtuosi. There has been an addition to the program, which was announced on this site at the beginning of this past March. The program will now begin with cellist Hannah Addario-Berry playing “knock,” the first piece in a triptych composed by Esa-Pekka Salonen in 2010 for solo cello entitled knock, breathe, shine. The remainder of the program will be as was previously announced: Jeff Anderle will give a bass clarinet performance of David Lang’s “Press Release.” He will be followed by guitarist David Tanenbaum playing “Soliloquy” by Aaron Jay Kernis. Oboist Kyle Bruckmann will then play Liza Lim’s oboe solo, “Gyfu;” and the final solo offering will be Christian Lindberg’s “Joe Jack Binglebandit,” performed by trombonist Brendan Lai-Tong. The final selection will be Guillaume Connesson’s duo “Disco Toccata,” played by Addario-Berry with Anderle on clarinet.
As with all previous streamed offerings, tickets will be required. Acknowledgement of the ticket will include information for connecting to the streamed content. Streaming will be available on the date and time for each event as specified below, and content will be accessible for one month. This will be a Pay What You Can rate, which has a minimum of $15 along with a processing fee of $1.85 for all tickets. All ticket purchases will be processed through a single Web page. The one-month availability will begin when the program is premiered at the end of this month on Saturday, June 26, at 8 p.m.
The season will then conclude by returning to the at the CROSSROADS series with the second PostScript to the Future program. This will feature a memorial for Olly Wilson composed by Tyshawn Sorey and co-commissioned by the Paris-based Ensemble InterContemporain. Sorey’s “For Olly Woodrow Wilson, Jr. (In Memoriam)” will be followed by a performance of Wilson’s “A City Called Heaven.” The program will begin with Tomeka Reid’s string quartet entitled “Prospective Dwellers.” General admission for this program will be $15, along with the $1.85 processing fee. However, there will be a special rate of $5 for students and teachers, including a reduced processing fee of $1.25. All tickets will again be processed through a single Web page. The one-month availability will begin when the program is premiered on Saturday, July 10, at 8 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment