Sandresky to Celebrate Strawberry Moon

Poster design for this month’s Lunar Landscapes program (from the Eventbrite event page)
This month’s installment of Eleonor Sandresky’s Lunar Landscapes concert series will celebrate the Strawberry Moon. The strawberry has the reputation of being the first fruit to emerge after the the seeds were sowed in March. The moon is also associated with the summer solstice, the beginning of summer marked by the longest day of the year.
This month’s special guest will be Leonardo Heiblum, a prolific composer for film and the creator of the Encyclopedia Sonica Web site. This is basically a database of sounds, the first three volumes of which are available for listening. Heiblum, sometimes working with a collaborator, has recorded the material in different parts of the world over the course of 25 years. He will play two of the entries in this collection, “The Monk and the Elephant,” and “Requiem For the Sheep.” He will also join Sandresky in a performance of the sixteenth of the piano études composed by Philip Glass. Sandresky will give a solo account of “Freedom,” the eleventh composition in her Strange Energy series.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, June 24. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance. Subscriptions are also available as part of membership, with membership fees of $5, $10, and $15 per month.
