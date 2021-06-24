LIEDER ALIVE! to Curate Streamed Schubert

LIEDER ALIVE! performers Kindra Scharich, Jeffrey LaDeur, and the Alexander String Quartet (courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
Readers may recall that, at the beginning of this month, Old First Concerts announced that it would host two of the concerts to be presented by the fifth annual San Francisco International Piano Festival. At the beginning of this month, it was further announced that another concert series, LIEDER ALIVE! will also host one of the Festival concerts. Artist-in-Residence mezzo Kindra Scharich will be accompanied by pianist Jeffrey LaDeur in a performance of the first twelve of the 24 songs in Franz Schubert’s D. 911 Winterreise (winter journey) song cycle. LaDeur will also join Alexander String Quartet violinists Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz, violist Paul Yarbrough, and cellist Sandy Wilson to present Johannes Brahms’ Opus 34 quintet for piano and string in F minor.
This will be a streamed offering of archival video recordings. Streaming will be hosted on YouTube through the LIEDERALIVE! channel. By way of a preview, the Festival has uploaded the video of “Der Lindenbaum” (the linden tree), the fifth song in the Schubert cycle. There will be no charge for viewing the entire program. However, donations will always be welcome; and InterMusicSF has created a Web page specifically for contributions to LIEDER ALIVE! The full program will be available for streaming at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 26.
