Opera Parallèle to Conclude Recital Series

This Thursday Opera Parallèle will release the final installment in its monthly “Close-Up” series of free, online streamed recitals. As was announced this past March when the series was launched, each recital was planned with a program to celebrate a particular occasion. This month’s celebration will honor Father’s Day.
Bass-baritone Kenneth Kellogg will be accompanied by pianist Kevin Korth. He has prepared a program of five distinctively different songs, each by a different composer with his/her own unique disposition. He will being with “Gifts,” the seventh in Robert Owens’ Opus 24 cycle Border Line, a collection of settings of poems by Langston Hughes. This will be followed by “Du bist wie eine Blume” (thou are, as is a flower), Robert Schumann’s setting of a poem by Heinrich Heine, which was the 24th of the 27 songs in his Opus 25 Myrten (myrtles) collection. Florence Price will then be represented by “To My Little Son,” a poem by Julia Johnson Davis. The other European composer on the program will be Gabriel Fauré, whose “Les berceaux” (the cradles) sets a poem by Sully Prudhomme for the first of the three songs published as Opus 23. The program will then conclude with “Lullaby Eternal,” a setting of a poem by Joette McDonald composed by Leslie Adams.
Kenneth Kellogg (from the YouTube “sneak peek” of this week’s recital, courtesy of Opera Parallèle)
This video will be made available for streaming at 5 p.m. this coming Thursday, June 17. Links to both Facebook and YouTube will be posted at 3 p.m. on the event page created by Opera Parallèle for this recital. This Web page also includes a hyperlink for receiving the links through an electronic mail reminder. Finally, there is a hyperlink for a YouTube “sneak peek” of the performance.
