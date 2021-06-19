Pamela Z to Celebrate New Album Release

Cover of new Pamela Z album (from its Amazon.com Web page)
Yesterday marked the release of A Secret Code, Pamela Z’s latest album and her first solo CD since 2004. This coming Thursday she will celebrate the occasion with a free, live-streamed concert. Streaming will take place from the Visual Culture, Arts, and Media (VCAM) facility on the campus of Haverford College, where Z is currently on a short visiting artist residency. That residency was arranged through the VCAM DocuLab program.
The concert will consist of live performances of the compositions on all ten of the tracks of the new album. This will be followed by a “grand finale” of a collaborative work developed through Z’s work with DocuLab participants. Since the album is roughly an hour long, that should provide an expectation of the duration of the entire concert.
The performance will begin at 5 p.m. (Pacific time) on Thursday, June 24. There will be no charge, but registration will be required. Those wishing to register should send electronic mail to asecretcode@pamelaz.com. There will then be a reply with instructions for establishing a connection to the live stream.
No comments:
Post a Comment