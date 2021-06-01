The Bleeding Edge: 6/1/2021

Things remain relatively quiet out on the Bleeding Edge. This week will see two streamed performances, one of which is free and the other a fundraiser. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, June 2, 7:30 p.m.: The Santa Clara Laptop Orchestra (SCLOrk) will showcase the live electronic music created during these past spring months. This group was created in the spring of 2012 at Santa Clara University by faculty member Bruno Ruviaro and his students. The goal was to cultivate an interdisciplinary group committed to exploring the intersection of music composition, live performance, human/computer interaction, programming, and sound design. The performance will be live-streamed through a YouTube Web page, which has already been created. This Web page also includes a compete set of program notes, identifying all of the compositions that will be performed along with the photographs that will be displayed during the respective performances.
Saturday, June 5, 4 p.m.: Gray Area is launching a live concert series entitled Music For India. The objective is to raise urgent funds for India COVID-19 relief; and all proceeds will go directly to organizations working on the ground in India to provide oxygen, food, and other needed supplies. The first concert will feature a live-stream of composer Terry Riley. Riley will turn 86 next month; and he will be broadcasting live from Japan, where he currently lives. The other participating performers will be Kala Ramnath, George Brooks, and Chuck Johnson. The suggested donation amount is $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The Gray Area event page includes a Buy Tickets hyperlink for processing admission through donation.
