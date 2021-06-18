Earplay to Welcome Summer with Virtual Gala

This coming Wednesday, Earplay will host the next installment in its series of virtual galas. The program will host newly recorded videos of music by four composers. One of those composers, Andrew Conklin, will serve as the “virtual guide,” introducing not only the music but also testimonials by the composers, musicians, and supporters of Earplay. Conklin’s contribution to the program itself will be a solo piano composition entitled “I Am Not Prokofiev,” which will be played by Brenda Tom.
The other three works to be performed will be the following:
- Josiah Catalan scored “Light, Smoke and Siren Glow of Mist” for flute (Tod Brody) and viola (Ellen Ruth Rose).
- Rose will be joined by violinist Terrie Baune in a performance of “Weaving Variations” by Hyo-shin Na.
- Richard Festinger will present “Upon the Viol,” score for solo cello to be performed by Thalia Moore.
This performance will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23. There will be no charge for admission. However, registration is required through a Brown Paper Tickets event page. Once registration has been processed, instructions for accessing the digital content of the event will be provided. As a result, registration requires providing an up-to-date electronic mail address.
The “live” performance of this program will take place through Zoom technology. Those uncomfortable using Zoom may wish to wait until the performances have been uploaded to Earplay’s YouTube channel. This probably will not entail waiting for very long.
