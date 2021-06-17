Chanticleer to Stream World Premiere

The Chanticleer vocalists (photograph by Lisa Kohler, courtesy of Brenden Guy Media)
At the end of this month, Chanticleer will stream a new concert film event entitled After a Dream. This will serve, in part, as a preview for the six-state national tour planned for the month of July; but it will also present the world premiere of “close[r],” composed by Ayanna Woods on a commission by Chanticleer. The July tour will mark the first live appearance by Chanticleer since March of 2020. The cities to be visited will be Winona, Minnesota, Newport, Rhode Island, Chautauqua, New York, Katonah, New York, Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania, Akron, Ohio, and Phoenix, Arizona. Several of the compositions performed on After a Dream, including the new composition by Woods, will be included on the program to be performed at these seven cities.
The stream for After a Dream will begin at noon on Sunday, June 27, and remain available for viewing until noon on Sunday, July 11. This is a ticketed event. The price of tickets for individuals is $25. However, if there will be multiple viewers at the same residence, the “household” price of $42 will be required. Chanticleer has created a secure Web page for purchasing tickets. Once the purchase has been finalized, information for viewing the video on Vimeo will be sent by electronic mail.
No comments:
Post a Comment