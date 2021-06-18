SFS Updates Safety Protocols in Davies

This afternoon the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced updated safety protocols for live concerts at Davies Symphony Hall. These changes will take effect beginning with the next public concert, which will be held at 7 p.m. next week on Thursday, June 24. Admission to Davies will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19, and tickets will be available for full audience capacity.
Note, however, that masks will still be required in order to comply with current health and safety protocols provided by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. More specifically, the City and County of San Francisco will still require a face covering for entry into Davies, which must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover nose and mouth and have ear loops or a similar device for holding the mask in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable. Public Health measures will also include increased cleaning before all performances and a “no-touch or low-touch experience” applying to both staff and audiences.
The Box Office Lobby will still not be open for in-person ticket sales. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 415-864-6000. Tickets may also be purchased online through the event pages for specific concerts, all of which have been indexed on the Calendar Web page.
