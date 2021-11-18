Center for New Music: December, 2021

The Center for New Music (C4NM) has been one of the better venues for avoiding the excess of “seasonal programming” that takes place during the month of December. Furthermore it seems to be shifting from a streaming site and returning to a venue for “physical” performances. As of this writing, there will be three performances during the month of December; and only the last of them will be streamed.
For those that do not already know, C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets may be processed in advance through the C4NM Events page. Masks are still required for all in attendance, and those in the audience are required to be fully vaccinated. Furthermore, since those pandemic conditions still prevail, the audience capacity will be reduced; so purchasing tickets early is desirable. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, each of which has a “Buy Tickets Online” hyperlink to the appropriate Eventbrite event page:
Sunday, December 5, 7 p.m.: This will be a two-set evening of solo performances by Anne Hege and Julie Herndon, respectively. They will showcase excerpts from their latest projects, which involve both original and familiar instruments. Both of them are exploring how instruments and bodies are essential to how those of us in the audience engage with performance. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for students.
Wednesday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.: Founded in 2015, Sl(e)ight Ensemble is a new music group of both composers and performers. The performers for this particular concert will be Erika Oba on flute, Stephanie Neumann on saxophones, and Jacob Lane on piano. The title of the program will be Of California Ecology, and the program will feature compositions inspired by nature in California. All of the performers will be contributing new works for this program, as well as Julie Herndon and Kian Ravaei, the winner of last year’s call for scores. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Saturday, December 18, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a showcase of new music composed for solo voice and piano. Seven Bay Area composers are contributing works for performance: Allan Crossman, Monica Chew, Jacob E. Goodman, Alden Jenks, Les Thaler, Davide Verotta, and Shawne Anell Workman. The participating vocalists will be Amy Foote, Chelsea Hollow, Jonathan Smucker, and Wayne Wong. Piano accompaniment will be provided by Brian Baker, Monica Chew, Ian Scarfe, and Brenda Tom. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. This is the one event that will be streamed through the C4NM YouTube channel. Those that purchase tickets will be provided with the URL for viewing the performance once it has been created. According to the Eventbrite Web page for this concert, the performance will be available only for online viewing, probably because of the large number of performers that will be involved.
