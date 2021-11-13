Ludovic Morlot to Share SFS Podium with MTT

SFS Guest Conductor Ludovic Morlot (photograph by Lisa Marie Mazzucco, courtesy of SFS)
Yesterday afternoon the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) announced that Ludovic Morlot would share the Davies Symphony Hall podium with Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) for this week’s subscription concerts. MTT released the following statement:
I’m happy to be in San Francisco, making music with my Symphony colleagues once again. I am feeling well, having returned to the stage in New York last week for the first time since my surgery. I now see that I have to conserve my energy as I continue to recover and have made the decision to focus next week on conducting Copland’s Appalachian Spring.
Morlot will conduct the first half of the program, which will feature the world premiere performance of a trombone concerto composed by Timothy Higgins, SFS Principal Trombone. However, the originally-planned SFS premiere of William Grant Still’s “Patterns” will be replaced by the orchestrated version of Maurice Ravel’s Ma mère l’oye (Mother Goose) suite, originally composed as a piano duet. MTT announced that he is looking forward to bringing “Patterns” to SFS at a later date. All other plans for this week remain the same as follows:
This concert will be given three performances, all at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20. A single Web page has been created with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for each of those dates. There will be an Inside Music talk given by Peter Grunberg one hour prior to each concert. Doors will open fifteen minutes before the talk begins.
These performances will be preceded by the next Katherine Hanrahan Open Rehearsal of the season. This special behind-the-scenes experience begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, with coffee and complimentary doughnuts, followed by a half-hour introductory talk by Grunberg at 9 a.m. The rehearsal itself begins at 10 a.m.; and, of course, the pieces rehearsed are at the discretion of both conductors. General admission is $30 with $40 for reserved seats in the Premier Orchestra section, Rear Boxes and Side Boxes, and the Loge. Tickets may be purchased online through a separate event page.
