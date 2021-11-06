PROTOTYPE to Take On a Ravel Classic

courtesy of PROTOTYPE
This month’s installation in the PROTOTYPE Opera | Theatre | X series will put a twist on what is probably (to the composer’s regret) the best-known work of Maurice Ravel. The full title of the offering is CION: Requiem of Ravel’s Boléro. The staging, conceived and choreographed by Gregory Maqoma, is set in a graveyard. The poignant music of South African Isicathamiya singers is punctuated with cries of mourning. The narrative within this setting draws inspiration from the novel CION by Zakes Mda. The music, directed and arranged by Nhlanhla Mahlangu, takes Ravel’s “Boléro” as a point of departure.
This performance will begin at noon (Pacific time) on Thursday, November 18, streamed by Vimeo at no charge through the Opera | Theatre | X Web page.
