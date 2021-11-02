Poster design for this month’s One Found Sound concert (from the Eventbrite event page)
At the end of next week, One Found Sound will present the second concert in its ninth season. Readers may recall that the theme of the entire season is Constellations, and the title of this month’s concert will be HELIOS. Since Helios is the Ancient Greek god of the sun, the featured work will be “Warmth from Other Suns,” composed by Carlos Simon. This will be preceded by Derrick Skye’s “American Mirror.” As Skye himself puts it, the music “reflects on the coming together of cultures in our society.” In creating his score, Skye drew upon a variety of indigenous sources and performance techniques. Both of these works were scored for string quartet.
This program will be given only one performance on Saturday, November 13, beginning at 8 p.m. As usual, the venue will be Heron Arts, which is located in SoMa at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street. All tickets are being sold for $25 and will include basic bar access. Tickets are available online through an Eventbrite event page, which also includes the text of the prevailing COVID-19 health and safety precautions and regulations. There is also a map for those unfamiliar with SoMa geography.
