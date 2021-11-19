Simone Young to Return to SFS Podium

Guest violinist Christian Tetzlaff (from the SFS Web page for the concert being discussed)
At the beginning of next month, Simone Young will return to the podium of the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) to lead the last subscription concert before holiday festivities get under way. She will follow the usual overture-concerto-symphony format but delete the overture, due to the extended durations of the concerto and symphony. Violinist Christian Tetzlaff with be the guest soloist, performing Edward Elgar’s Opus 61 violin concerto in B minor. The intermission will then be followed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 64 (fifth) symphony in E minor.
This concert will be given three performances, all at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4. A single Web page has been created with hyperlinks for purchasing tickets for each of those dates. There will be an Inside Music talk given by Elizabeth Seitz one hour prior to each concert. Doors will open fifteen minutes before the talk begins.
These performances will be preceded by the next Katherine Hanrahan Open Rehearsal. This special behind-the-scenes experience begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, with coffee and complimentary doughnuts, followed by a half-hour introductory talk by Seitz at 9 a.m. The rehearsal itself begins at 10 a.m.; and, of course, the pieces rehearsed are at the conductor’s discretion. General admission is $30 with $40 for reserved seats in the Premier Orchestra section, Rear Boxes and Side Boxes, and the Loge. Tickets may be purchased online through a separate event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment