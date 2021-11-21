San Francisco Opera Announces Adler Showcase

The next annual tradition to resume after having been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be the annual end-of-year performance by the current Adler Fellows of the San Francisco Opera. As in the past, the title of this concert will be The Future is Now, since it was conceived to introduce the next generation of opera stars. The vocalists will be sopranos Anne-Marie MacIntosh, Elisa Sunshine, and Esther Tonea, mezzo Simone McIntosh, tenors Zhengyi Bai, Christopher Colmenero, and Christopher Oglesby, baritone Timothy Murray, and bass Stefan Egerstrom. Eun Sun Kim will conduct members of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra; and, when necessary, piano accompaniment will be provided by Adler Apprentice Coach Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 10. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will be $69 for premium Orchestra seating, $59 for Orchestra Rear and Side Boxes, $49 for the Dress Circle, and $34 for the Balcony. All student tickets will be sold for $15. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a San Francisco Opera event page.
