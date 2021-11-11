Sunset Music and Arts: December, 2021

As we near the end of the year, it appears that Sunset Music and Arts has scheduled three recitals for the month of December. Those that are not “holiday minded” may be glad to know that only one of those recitals will be “seasonal.” It will be preceded by two solo piano recitals, each of which has its own distinctive and engaging approach to repertoire. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.: The first recitalist will be the Argentinian virtuoso tango pianist, arranger, and composer Pablo Estigarribia. The program will consist entirely of transcriptions of performances by Horacio Salgán, whom Estigarribia describes as “the most inventive, virtuosic and elegant pianist in Tango History.” Estigarribia spent two years transcribing what may be the only recording of a solo concert given by Salgán. This resulted in both a studio recording and a book of all the scores he had prepared, along with his own research notes. All of the selections in that book will be performed.
Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m.: The second recitalist will be Bay Area native Jason Chiu. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from the University of California at Berkeley. He then matriculated at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, studying with Sharon Mann for his Master of Music degree. At the end of this past January, Old First Concerts live-streamed a recital that Chiu recorded at his home. His Sunset program will begin with Frédéric Chopin Opus 58 (third) piano sonata in the key of B minor. This will be followed by Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 109 piano sonata in E major. The second half of the program will begin with Maurice Ravel’s “Jeux d’eau” (fountains). Chiu will then conclude with Ferruccio Busoni’s arrangement of the Chaconne movement that concludes Johann Sebastian Bach’s D minor solo violin partita (BWV 1004).
Saturday, December 18, 4 p.m.: This will be the second performance in the seventeenth season of San Francisco Renaissance Voices. It is their traditional program of Lessons and Carols based on the original service first held in King’s College Chapel at Cambridge University. There will also be lots of opportunity to sing and enjoy both familiar and not so familiar carols. A free reception will follow the service. The concert itself is also free. However, because seating is limited, registration will be required. As of this writing, all reservations have been committed; but readers may wish to consult the Sunset event page to see if some of those reservations have been cancelled.
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices for the first two concerts are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
Finally, because we are still under pandemic conditions, all health and safety guidelines provided by the City and County of San Francisco must be honored. That means that a face covering is required for admission to all concerts, and it must be worn at all times. Face masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and have ear loops or similar to hold in place. Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.
In addition, proof of vaccination will be required for admittance. This may be provided with either a paper copy or a digital image. Children under the age of twelve are exempted from the vaccination requirement. Finally, Sunset has provided a Health and Safety Web page with a self-assessment based on ten easily answered questions. Those entering the building will implicitly acknowledge that they have answered “no” to all ten questions. Anyone that has answered “yes” to a question will be asked to return for another concert or offered a refund for paid tickets.
