Clerestory to Return to Live Performances

The Clerestory vocalists (from the gallery on the Clerestory Web site)
Earlier this week Clerestory, the professional all-male vocal ensemble, announced that it will be returning to live, in-person concerts this coming January. Consulting my archives, I discovered that the last time this group gave a public performance was almost exactly one month prior to the first round of cancellations imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The month of February in 2020 had begun with a program prepared to celebrate the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, whose adoption was certified on August 26, 1920, with a program entitled Suffragist: Music Celebrating Women Trailblazers.
This week’s announcement was little more than a save-the-date notification. Here in San Francisco that date will be Saturday, January 15. The performance has been scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. This is a conveniently short walk from the Muni stops (north-south by trolley and east-west by bus) at the corner of 24th Street and Church Street. The only information about the program released thus far is that the title will be (appropriately enough) Phoenix Rising. Further information will be announced on this site as it becomes available.
No comments:
Post a Comment