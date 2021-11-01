The Bleeding Edge: 11/1/2021

I don’t want to jump the gun, but things seem to be picking up out on the “bleeding edge.” This week I found five events worthy of that epithet in the weekly summary provided by BayImproviser.com. Ironically, however, four of them have already been accounted for on this site.
One of these will take place this Sunday at the Old First Presbyterian Church. The first of this month’s events in the Old First Concerts series will be the second program prepared by the New Arts Collaboration program, which was launched this past Thursday at the Center for New Music (C4NM). The specifics have already been outlined on this site’s summary of November performances.
The other three previously announced events are all taking place at C4NM. Details may be found in that venue’s monthly summary on this site. However, the specific dates and times are as follows:
- November 5, 7 p.m.: improvisations by the Bjll Dingalls trio and the duo of Jacob Felix Heule and Danishta Rivero
- November 6, 7:30 p.m.: three new works initiated by the Del Sol Composer Incubator
- November 7, 4 p.m.: free improvisations by the Full Circle duo of Anita Chandavarkar and Gabby Wen
The one new event will take place tonight at Adobe Books, which seems to have resumed hosting concerts with a preference for adventurous performers. This will be a two-set program. Tatsuya Nakatani will give a solo percussion performance. The other offering will be a bass drum duo performance by Kevin Corcoran and Jacob Felix Heule. Some readers may recall that, this past May, this site posted an article about the album Erosion released by Corcoran and Heule, consisting of two of their duo performances, each about 40 minutes in duration. This will probably be the next installment in what they have called “a sprawling yet focused love affair with the bass drum, allowing myriad objects to playfully interact with its grand form.”
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, donations are encouraged and will all go directly to the performing artists.
