Joyce Yang to End Month with Solo SFP Debut

Joyce Yang made her San Francisco Performances (SFP) debut in November 2015, when she performed in a program by the members of the SFP Ensemble-in-Residence, the Alexander String Quartet (ASQ), violinists Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz, violist Paul Yarbrough, and cellist Sandy Wilson. She then returned with ASQ in February of 2015 to perform the West Coast Premiere of “Quintet with Pillars,” composed by Samuel Adams and scored for string quartet and piano with digital resonance. At the end of this month, she will make her solo SFP recital debut as the second soloist in the 2021–2022 Piano Series.
She has prepared a program that will present a rich variety of technical and expressive skills. The first half of the program will begin with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 816 (“French”) suite in G major, followed by the ten preludes in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 23 collection. The second half will begin with the “June” movement from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 37a suite The Seasons. She will then conclude with one of the most challenging single-movement compositions in the piano repertoire, Franz Liszt’s B minor piano sonata.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
