HWV 56 to Return to Davies Symphony Hall

For those that do not “know the code,” “HWV” is the abbreviation for “Händel-Werke-Verzeichnis,” which is German for the catalogue of Handel’s works. (Think “BWV” but with George Frideric Handel instead of Johann Sebastian Bach.) HWV 56 is probably Handel’s best-known composition, his Messiah oratorio, consisting of 53 movements distributed across three parts. Think of “HWV 56” as the more secular way to describe the music!
The last time the oratorio was performed by the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) in Davies Symphony Hall was in December of 2019, since Davies was not receiving audiences a year ago. The long-standing SFS tradition of performing this oratorio as part of the series of “Holiday Concerts,” which will resume next month. This year SFS and the SFS Chorus will be led by Grant Gershon. Two of the vocal soloists will be making debuts in the SFS Orchestral Series: soprano Rachele Gilmore and bass-baritone Christian Pursell. Nicholas Phan, who is no stranger to Davies, will be the tenor soloist; and the mezzo will be Leah Wool.
There will be two performances of HWV 56, both at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 10, and Saturday, December 11, respectively. Ticket prices range from $20 to $195, and a single event page has been created for online purchase for both performances. They may also be purchased by calling 415-864-6000 or by visiting the Davies Box Office, whose entrance is on the south side of Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
No comments:
Post a Comment