The Bleeding Edge: 11/8/2021

As was the case last week, there are five “bleeding edge” events to take into account. This time only two of them were previously announced as part of the monthly summary of performances at the Center for New Music (C4NM). Each of the other three has its own venue, two of which involve a livestream from outside the city limits. The C4NM events (with details on that venue’s monthly summary on this site) are as follows:
- November 12, 8 p.m.: seven new works for wind quintet composed under NACUSAsf auspices
- November 13, 7:30 p.m.: solo piano recital by Tin Yi Chelsea Wong curated by Ensemble for These Times
Thursday, November 11, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a livestream from Stanford University’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics. Syrnx will probably be giving a solo performance. His description is a bit cryptic but probably representative of what to expect:
Very often a few pieces of a drum kit without quite enough stands, and partially periodic electronics continue to be together in a memory of more usual and past favorite music. Rock music, or hardcore, or carnatic. A not very exact memory! Lately I've been thinking about rainbows and for this concert I asked a new helper to come, but not sure if they say yes yet.
Friday, November 12, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The Rova Saxophone Quartet of Larry Ochs, Bruce Ackley, Jon Raskin, and Steve Adams will perform two sets in the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center. This will be their latest platform for presenting new compositions. Tickets for each of the two performances are $25, and they may be purchased through a single SFJAZZ event page. The Henderson Lab is located on the ground floor of the SFJAZZ Center, located at 201 Franklin Street, on the southeast corner of Fell Street.
Saturday, November 13, 7:30 p.m.: Once again Bird & Beckett Books and Records will present an evening of adventurous jazz. The title of the program will be For Milford Graves, serving as a memorial for the avant-garde drummer who died this past February 12. Performing for such jazz greats as Albert Ayler, Graves was a leading player in “making jazz out on the bleeding edge.” The artists will be the Grex trio of Karl Evangelista on guitar, Rei Scampavia on keyboards, and Robert Lopez playing drums to evoke Graves’ spirit. The program will also feature adventurous jazz compositions by Alice Coltrane and Don Cherry, blended with Evangelista’s repertoire of Filipino American music.
As in the past, this is a performance that will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. The shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. For those planning to visit, doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission will be $20 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
No comments:
Post a Comment