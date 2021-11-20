The Gift of Bach for Christmas from PBO

Next month the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) will launch the holiday season with a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 248 Christmas Oratorio. Note the ampersand sign: Here in San Francisco the program will mark the first appearance of the Philharmonia Chorale in Herbst Theatre after a two-year hiatus.
There is a good chance that Bach never intended BWV 248 to be performed as a single event. The composition is actually a sequence of six cantatas, each intended for a different date in the liturgical calendar. This requires more time than is usually encountered at a concert performance; and, as will be seen below, the concert will begin one hour earlier than usual to compensate for the overall duration. The Philharmonia Chorale will be joined by soloists Lydia Teuscher (soprano), Avery Amereau (contralto), Gwilym Bowen (tenor), and Ashley Riches (bass-baritone). Music Director Richard Egarr will conduct.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 9. Herbst Theatre is located on the first two floors of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue. This is the southwest corner of Van Ness and McAllister Street, making it convenient for both north-south and east-west Muni bus lines. Ticket prices are between $32 and $130. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Further information may be obtained by calling Patron Services at 415-295-1900, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since we are still under pandemic conditions, PBO has released the following statement regarding attendance:
All patrons will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend and must present a vaccination card, a clear photo of the card, or a Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record. “Fully vaccinated” is defined as completion of the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, administered two weeks or more in advance of the concert.
All patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at all performances. Gaiters, scarves, and masks with valves are not permitted. Masks must be worn at all times unless actively drinking water in the lobby area.
