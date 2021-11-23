SFCMP Continues Collaboration with CNMAT

Readers that follow the activities of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) probably know that the ensemble has developed a partnership with the Center for New Music and Audio Technologies (CNMAT) at the University of California at Berkeley. The concerts based on that partnership have been given the name Sound Encounters, and the second collaboration in that series will take place next month as this season’s in the COMMUNITY event. The entire program will be organized around music for percussion and electronics, and SFCMP percussionist Christopher Froh will be the featured artist.
The program will begin with the world premiere of a composition by Edmund Campion, Director of CNMAT. “Solving for M” was scored for marimba and electronics, bringing Froh together with Campion’s score of electronics. The program will also feature the electronic inventions of four of the CNMAT artists, Hallie Smith, Jon Yu (whose performance will include Froh on percussion), Andrew Harlan, and Didem Cockunseven. The last of those four compositions will be performed with a dance film. The program will then conclude with Froh playing Steve Reich’s “Vermont Counterpoint” in the composer’s 2010 arrangement of the score for vibraphone and tape.
Like all SFCMP events, members will be admitted at no charge. The membership fee is $75 per year. A Web page has been created for both annual and monthly payment. For others, admission to the performance will be $15; and tickets can be purchased through the concert’s event page. Finally, a video will be made; and, within five days of the performance, that video will be available for seven days of streamed access. The rental fee for that access will be $5. The performance will take place in the Root Division Gallery, beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. The gallery is located at 1131 Mission Street.
