2022–23 Schedule for SFS SoundBox

After a somewhat bumpy journey under pandemic conditions, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) is now ready to resume a full season of SoundBox concerts. Those with more traditional tastes may tend to think of these events as being evening-long intermissions with occasional breaks for the performance of music. Nevertheless, there is much to be said for the way each of these offerings is curated in such a way as to provide visitors with a memorable journey of discovery.
As in the past, these events take place in the SFS rehearsal space in Davies Symphony Hall. The entrance is on the northeast corner of Franklin Street and Hayes Street. General admission is $65. However, there is also a $500 “Producer’s Pass,” which offers the following benefits:
- A special Producer’s Entrance to avoid waiting in line
- Best seats in the house guaranteed
- Two free drinks for the pass-holder
- Recognition with the pass-holder’s name projected on a big screen
- Access to pre-performance roundtable sessions on selected evenings
- A $350 deduction for tax purposes
All purchases can be made through an SFS event page, which has hyperlinks for the two options. All events begin at 9 p.m. Dates and curators are as follows, with hyperlinks to the respective event pages:
Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10: The curator will be Reena Esmail, who takes a “transglobal” approach to composition; performers will include GRAMMY-winning soprano Hila Plitmann.
Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14: Composer and pianist Conrad Tao will curate a program of “divine geometry” and “scintillating symmetry.”
Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11: Violinist, conductor, and SFS Collaborative Partner Pekka Kuusisto will share curation with Swede Jesper Norton, who is a composer, an inventor, and a developer; they will present an evening of expansive soundscapes punctuated with Nordic accents.
Saturday, March 4: Following her appearance as concerto soloist with SFS, pianist Yuja Wang will contribute to a program curated by composer and SFS Collaborative Partner Nico Muhly.
Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15: The curator will be composer, pianist, and SFS Collaborative Partner Nicholas Britell, who has composed original scores for films such as Moonlight; his program will address how music flows from the efforts of a composer to the soundtrack of a film.
