Pamela Z to Present Results From Rome Prize

courtesy of Pamela Z
Some readers may recall that, at the end of August of 2019, this site reported on Pamela Z’s Other Rooms program, describing it as a “short-term farewell concert” prior to her beginning her residency at the American Academy in Rome as a winner of the 2019–20 Rome Prize. During the second full weekend of this month, Z will present a program based heavily on how she spent her time in Rome. The title of that program is Simultaneous.
Z describes the piece as “an intermedia performance work for voice & electronics, chamber ensemble, and video + multi-channel sound installation.” As might be anticipated, the work itself will explore many facets of the concept of simultaneity. It incorporates fragments of speech and stories taken from interviews recorded in Rome, woven together with melodies, textures, and pitched and rhythmic motifs largely generated by the speech material. The members of the chamber ensemble that will perform with Z are Kyle Bruckmann (oboe and cor anglais), Charlton Lee (viola), Theresa Wong (cello), and Kjell Nordeson (percussion).
Simultaneous will be given three performances, all beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9, Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11. They will take place in SPACE 124, which is located in the Project Artaud building in the Mission at 401 Alabama Street. Eventbrite has created a Web page for purchasing all tickets. General Admission will be $25; however, those with the resources to purchase “Generous Admission” tickets for $40 will be greatly appreciated. Z currently has an artist residency at SPACE 124, and her work is supported by the San Francisco Arts Commission.
