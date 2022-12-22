Another New Omni Video This Morning

Andrea De Vitis and Simone Vallerotonda performing in front of one of the frescos at the Villa Falconieri (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Word was announced late last night that the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts would release another streamed video premiere managed by Omni On Location. This will be a duo performance by guitarist Andrea De Vitis and lutenist Simone Vallerotonda. They will play their own arrangement of two movements from a suite composed by Manuel Ponce inspired by the music of the German lutenist Sylvius Leopold Weiss. As might be expected, the opening movement is a prelude, which is followed by a “Balletto” movement. The video was recorded at the Villa Falconieri in the Italian city of Frascati. The building dates from the sixteenth century, and its original frescos and decorations are still intact.
The performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. this morning, December 22. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment