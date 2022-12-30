Outsound Presents: January, 2023

Yesterday afternoon Outsound Presents released its plans for the first month of the New Year. As usual, this will involve two different concert series:
- The LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series events take place on Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m.; and the venue is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. However, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
- The SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series of concerts is a monthly event taking place on Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 senior rate for those age 62 or older.
Once again, the month will offer two LSG concerts and one in the SIMM Series; specific details in chronological order are as follows:
Wednesday, January 4: This will be two-set program with sets beginning at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The first set will be performed by KREation, a general label for performances led by saxophonist and composer Kevin Robertson. Over the years that label has applied to everything from solo work to a twelve-piece band. On this particular occasion Robertson will lead a trio whose other members are MaryClare Brzytwa on flute and Jordan Glenn on drums. The second set will also be a trio performance, this one led by Swedish bass player Georgia Wartel Collins. She will be joined by saxophonist Jonny Wartel and drummer Kjell Nordeson.
Sunday, January 15: This will also be a two-set program with sets beginning at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The first set will bring together two highly imaginative vocalists, Sarah Grace Graves and Lorin Benedict. They will be followed by a solo performance by Kim Nucci, a media artist who combines the visual domain with performances on electronics, modular synthesizer, and saxophone.
Wednesday, January 18: This will follow the same set plan as on January 4. The first set will be taken by Philip Everett performing as Skullkrusher. He works with improvised soundscapes and noise loop sculptures. He plays instruments of his own invention, which include a xlarinet and a 36-string lap harp. The Bay Improviser Web page for this performance cites my previous reference to him as “the Lang Lang of live electronic music.” The second set will present electro-acoustic free improvisation led by the Diaspora Focii Trio, whose members are Kersti Abrams (alto saxophone, flute, and kalimba), Jaroba (tenor saxophone and bass clarinet), and Mika Pontecorvo (guitar and electronics). They will be joined by the Feral Luggage Rhythm Section, consisting of two drummers, Mike Villareal and Jon Bafus, joined by Elijah Pontecorvo on bass.
