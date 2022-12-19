The Bleeding Edge: 12/19/2022

Given that this is the week that will lead up to Christmas, the presence of any “bleeding edge” events at all might be understandable. However, several of the “usual suspects” are active this week; and only one of them has already been announced on this site. That one is the final Outsound Presents offering of the month, the celebration of the winter solstice on Wednesday, December 21, with the last LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series event of the month. The other events, which have not been previously announced, are as follows:
Tuesday, December 20, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: This will be the next Jazz at the Make-Out Room concert, since the date is the third Tuesday of the month. As usual, there will be three sets, each a little over half an hour in duration. The first set will be the latest duo performance to be presented by guitarist Karl Evangelista and clarinetist Ben Goldberg. They will be followed by a solo set taken by drummer Kevin Murray, who is based in New York. The final set will be taken by the Ben Davis Quartet. Cellist Davis leads the group, whose other members are trumpeter Erik Jekabson, saxophonist Tom Weeks, and drummer Jordan Glenn. The Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Thursday, December 22, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: This will be a two-set evening of “creative music.” The first set will provide a second opportunity to listen to Murray, who will perform with Tom Weeks on saxophone, Kazuto Sato on bass, and two performers working with electronics, Gerald Cleaver and Jean Carla Rodea, the latter also adding vocal work. For the second set woodwind player Kevin Robinson will lead an ensemble whose other members have not yet been announced.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. This is one of those venues where no one will be turned away for lack of funds. However, payment of $10 is desirable; and all the money collected will go directly to the performing artists.
Friday, December 23, 6:30 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This is the latest bookstore to host adventurous music performances. However, unlike Adobe Books or Bird & Beckett Books and Records, the venue has a gallery space, which can host those performances. David Boyce, who follows the tradition of performers such as Rahsaan Roland Kirk by playing multiple reed instruments at the same time, has a semi-regular Friday residency. For each performance, he invites other musicians to join him; but, at least for this gig, they are not being announced in advance. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
