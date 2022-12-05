The Bleeding Edge: 12/5/2022

The quietude both before and after the Thanksgiving holiday has now passed. As was the case last month, the first week of December will be a busy one with a few departures from the “usual suspects.” On the other hand there will also be the events previously taken into account, one of which is a departure from “usual suspects” status. Here are the events that are already “in the system” on this site:
- This week will see two Outsound Presents events, the LSG Creative Music Series performance on Wednesday and the SIMM Series offering on Sunday.
- The Center for New Music will present the ninth installment in its Surround Sound Salon Series on Friday.
- Pamela Z will perform her new Simultaneous program on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
That leaves only three other events to take into account as follows:
courtesy of BayImproviser
Wednesday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a departure from the usual weekend offerings at Bird & Beckett. As can be seen from the above poster, the title of the program will be Some Other Stuff: The Music of Grachan Moncur III. This will be a tribute concert, since trombonist Moncur died from cardiac arrest at the beginning of this past June on his 85th birthday. His name will probably be familiar to anyone with a healthy collection of Blue Note albums from the days when the producer was Alfred Lion. What I find particularly interesting is that, according to his Wikipedia page, Moncur’s albums as a leader were relatively modest, while the artists that recruited him as a sideman include such Blue Note greats as Herbie Hancock, Jackie McLean, and Lee Morgan. This tribute event will be performed by Bruce Ackley on saxophones of different sizes, Rob Ewing on trombone, Dave Casini on vibraphone, and rhythm provided by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and Jordan Glenn on drums.
Like the weekend offerings, this performance will take place in the shop but will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to attend “physically,” the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Doors will open at 7:20 p.m. Admission will be $25 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7:30 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
Thursday, December 8, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This week will also see the usual monthly offering of four sets over the course of three hours. As usual, minimal information is provided about the sets themselves. As a result, the simplest thing is to enumerate the performers for each set with a hyperlink to further information as follows: Madalyn Merkey, Roco Córdova, Chandra Shulka, and Syrnx.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, December 9, 5:30 p.m., The Knockout: According to my records, this is the first time I have written about an event at The Knockout since April of 2018. This event is being billed as a “happy hour show,” which is definitely consistent with the timing. As is the case with the Peacock Lounge, minimal information is provided. So this will be another instance of a hyperlinked list of the performers: the Ettrick duo of Jacob Felix Heule and Jay Korber, the Las Sucias duo of Danishta Rivero and Alexandra Buschman-Román, Jordan Reyes, Sharkiface, and the Fletcher Pratt Dub Sessions. Malocclusion will serve as DJ to keep listeners entertained between sets.
The Knockout is located in the Mission at 3223 Mission Street (across from Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack). Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $7 and $15, and only those aged 21 or older will be admitted.
