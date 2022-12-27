SFRV to Begin New Season with “Sequel”

This past February, San Francisco Renaissance Voices (SFRV) began its seventeenth season with a program entitled A Choral Renaissance. This was an “anniversary” program, which highlighted sixteen compositions that revisited performances that were given during the ensemble’s first sixteen years. This coming February, SFRV will launch its eighteenth season with a “follow-up” program entitled A Choral Renaissance II.
The program will again feature significant compositions from the SFRV repertoire. These will include Gregorio Allegri’s setting of Psalm 50, usually known simply as “Miserere,” Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s Missa Papae Marcelli setting of the Mass text, and selections from Claudio Monteverdi’s third book of madrigals. The program will also include shorter works by William Byrd, Josquin des Prez, Thomas Tallis, Thomas Tomkins, and Tomás Luis de Victoria. The ensemble will be led by Music Director Don Scott Carpenter.
The sanctuary space of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (from a Photo page on the church’s Facebook site)
This program will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. The venue will be the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, located in the Castro at 100 Diamond Street on the southwest corner of Eighteenth Street. Ticket prices will be $40. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page.
