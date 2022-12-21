Omni Announces New Video Premiere

Concerto soloist Marcin Dylla seated between Kupiński Guitar Duo members Dariusz Kupiński and Ewa Jabłczyńska
In the spirit of the season, the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts is offering a holiday gift in the form of its next streamed video premiere managed by Omni On Location. The program will be devoted to a somewhat innovative approach to the performance of Heitor Villa-Lobos’ guitar concerto. The soloist will be Marcin Dylla, but what will make that performance innovative will be the arrangement of the accompaniment by Dariusz Kupiński. Dylla will be accompanied only by the Kupiński Guitar Duo, whose members are Kupiński and Ewa Jabłczyńska.
The performance will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel. The premiere will be live-streamed at noon this coming Friday, December 23, just before Christmas Eve. The YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
