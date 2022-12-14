Sunset Music and Arts: February, 2023

Sunset Music and Arts has planned some innovative approaches to recital programming for the month of February. Those interested in going beyond the routine may wish to start making their plans for that month. These will all be evening performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. One of the programs has not yet been finalized. However, available specifics are currently as follows:
Saturday, February 4: Ricardo Martinez and Hayato Ikegaya are both saxophonists. They will both play alto saxophones for the first three selections on their program. The most recent of these will be the first selection, “Urban Development,” composed by Nina Shekhar in 2017. This will be followed by a duet by David Baker and Ronaldo Budini’s “Canon en Aire de Joropo,” the joropo being a South American dance form. This selection will be followed by “Rhythmes Lyrics,” scored by composer Robert Lucie for soprano (Ikegaya) and tenor (Martinez) saxophones. Martinez will then shift back to his alto saxophone to perform Takashi Yoshimatsu’s “Fuzzy Bird Sonata,” accompanied by Ikegaya at the piano.
Friday, February 17: Soprano Anastasia Malliaras has not yet finalized her program. However, her accompanist for this occasion will be guitarist Aaron Haas. This allows for a more adventurous approach to repertoire; but, for some of the selections, Haas will perform transcriptions of the original piano accompaniment. (Some readers may recall that, this past March, mezzo Nikola Printz sang selections by Franz Schubert accompanied by guitarist Jon Mendle, who played a nineteenth-century instrument.)
Friday, February 24: Italian-Egyptian pianist Francesca Khalifa will present a solo recital, which will be the closest to a “bread-and-butter” offering for the month. However, she will conclude her program with a toccata by Cuban composer Alfredo Diez Nieto, who died on October 23, 2021 at the ripe old age of 102. Khalifa will begin the program with the familiar coupling of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 475 fantasia in C minor with the K. 457 C minor piano sonata. This will be followed by the first of the “big three” final piano sonatas by Ludwig van Beethoven, his Opus 109 in E major. Frédéric Chopin will be represented by his Opus 47 ballade, composed in the key of A-flat major. This will be coupled by the Franz Liszt selection, which will be a transcription, rather than an original composition. The subject of that transcription will be Camille Saint-Saëns’ orchestral tone poem “Danse macabre.”
All performances will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Each of the hyperlinks on the above dates leads to the event page for single ticket purchases. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
No comments:
Post a Comment