SFCA Announces Annual Christmas Concert

About three weeks ago, this site announced the annual Christmas concert to be presented by the San Francisco Bach Choir led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon. Those performances are taking place here in San Francisco this weekend. A week from tomorrow, Solomon will lead her other choral ensemble, San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), in a program entitled Christmas Postcards.
The logo for the “international” Christmas program to be presented by SFCA (from the Web page for the SFCA season)
Those familiar with this ensemble know that it provides support for a Composer-in-Residence (now Samuel C. Nedel) and a Composer-Not-in-Residence (Caroline Mallonee). This program will present world premiere performances of their latest efforts, along with two additional world premieres. There will also be a selection by Henry Mollicone, which will serve as a memorial tribute. The more traditional composers on the program will include Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck and Ralph Vaughan Williams. There will also be seasonal music from countries including Peru, Kenya, Latvia, Australia, and Korea.
This program will be performed in San Francisco at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The venue will St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission at the door will be $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30. However, SFCA has created a Web page that will enable advance reservation on a pay-what-you-will basis.
The COVID policy for this event (which is, of course, subject to change) is as follows: “Proof of vaccination is not required to attend our concerts. We focus on spacing and masking to keep our audience and singers safe. Patrons are required to wear a well-fitted mask at performances. N95 masks will be available for those who need a mask or a mask upgrade. If you do not feel well, or feel that you are a transmission risk because of an exposure before a performance, please guard your health and the health of others by staying home. Refunds are gladly given in this circumstance.”
