Friction Quartet to Play at the Uzay Gallery

This past September Friction Quartet opened their 2022–2023 season with a performance at the Noe Valley Ministry. Their next concert will be given its San Francisco performance this coming Saturday. There has been a change in personnel as of this past March; and the members of the quartet are now violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers (sharing first chair), violist Mitso Floor, and cellist Doug Machiz.
Once again all selections will be devoted to living composers. The program will feature the group’s latest commissioned composition, “2,000 Miles of Space,” written by Theodore Haber. The other two works on the program will be “Carrot Revolution” by Gabriella Smith and Samuel Adams’ second string quartet, given the title “Current.”
The interior of the Uzay Gallery, where Fiction Quartet will give its next performance in San Francisco (from the Friction Quartet event page)
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. The venue will be the Uzay Gallery, which is located in the Mission at 199 Capp Street, between Sixteenth Street and Seventeenth Street. (For those unfamiliar with the area, Capp Street is halfway between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue.) General admission will be $30 with a $10 rate for current students and children under the age of twelve. Individual seats will not be assigned. An event page has been created for processing all ticket orders. Masks will be required for the safety of all attending the performance.
No comments:
Post a Comment