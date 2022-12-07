First Post-Pandemic Cadillac Announcement

Yesterday evening my Inbox received its first Concerts at the Cadillac announcement since the onset of the COVID pandemic. To be more specific, my records show that the last preview article I wrote for this series in the Tenderloin was a last-minute announcement of a chamber music recital that took place on February 28, 2020. Yesterday’s announcement was decidedly a timely one, since it involved the return of a December tradition that I did my best to include among other more familiar seasonal offerings.
Jeffrey Chin, Doug Ebert, and Billy Johnson, who will be performing at the Annual Christmas Concert hosted by the Cadillac Hotel (courtesy of Katherine Looper)
More specifically, this coming Friday will see the return of the Annual Christmas Concert presented by jazz pianist Jeffrey Chin in the lobby of the Cadillac Hotel. As usual, he will be leading a trio, whose members on this occasion will be Doug Ebert on bass and Billy Johnson on drums. Presumably, Chin will return to his familiar repertoire of seasonal favorites and standards. He will, of course, be playing the hotel’s Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, a fully-restored 1884 Steinway Model D Concert Grand.
In a minor departure from past Concerts at the Cadillac events, this recital will begin at 1 p.m. It will take place this coming Friday, December 9. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.” The only change from pre-pandemic events will be that face masks will be required for all attending.
No comments:
Post a Comment